New Apex Legends leak may point to a train comeback

A new Apex Legends leak shows what looks like raised tracks all around one of the battle royale's (also leaked) maps, prompting hopes of a new train

Apex Legends leak: A woman of color and a bat smile happily while standing in a rocky canyon

Apex Legends

A new Apex Legends leak points to a new transportation method that looks suspiciously like the battle royale’s old train – but much better. Redditer shocker_103 pointed out what looks like raised rails dotted around the leaked map Divided Moon. The map is probably one of Respawn’s worst-kept secrets at this point. An overhead view of it leaked back in March 2022, with some early test images surfacing more recently. It wasn’t until shocker’s post that anyone noticed the lines cutting through every image.

Some commenters are hoping the leak turns out to be some kind of zip line, though the structure looks more similar to something like a monorail or, as others noted, a raised set of train tracks. If you dropped into Apex after season six, you might not see the significance of that.

In the game’s early seasons, Respawn included a train that ran around the map, but space limitations and geographical limitations meant that, while it was a unique addition, it created more issues than opportunities. The room it required meant most of the space around it had to be kept empty. Respawn believed reduced the chance to create interesting encounters and removed it in 2020.

Gondolas took the train’s place and provide some exciting chances to shake up your battle strategy – or ruin your opponent’s. Creating a set of raised train tracks removes the original problem and, hopefully, makes the old frenetic train fights, where teams dropped onto one fast-moving, tiny object and fought to the death, possible again.

