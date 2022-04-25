Apex Legends devs confirm leaked Newcastle abilities

A new Apex Legends cinematic gives us a pretty good look at those Newcastle abilities, but if you’ve been paying attention to recent leaks, then… Well, please act surprised, at least. The trailer for the new season, Saviors, also immediately puts to rest a point of lore speculation: Newcastle is, indeed, Bangalore’s brother Jackson.

Newcastle’s abilities leaked in a video posted to Reddit a month ago. His tactical has him toss out a movable drone that holds an energy shield. His passive allows him to downed teammates away while protecting them with a personal shield. His ultimate has him leap into the air and slam into a targeted spot on the ground, creating a large piece of cover at the landing point.

If you had any doubt whether that leak was accurate, Newcastle uses all of those abilities in the new cinematic trailer. The trailer also features the crew taking down a giant crustacean that looks a whole lot like Godzilla foe Ebirah – the official site notes that a ‘downed beast’ will soon appear on Storm Point. You can also expect a reworked ranked system as part of the new season.

Check out the new trailer below.

Expect a larger reveal for Newcastle and Saviors on April 28. The Apex Legends Season 13 release date is likely to land on May 10. For more battle royale games to check out in the meantime, you can follow that link.