You asked, Respawn has delivered – the Apex Legends Post Malone crossover is real, and it’s coming very, very soon. There’s a new limited-time mod, fresh new skins designed with the man himself, and a whole plethora of dedicated rewards. Excited yet? I am.

We’ve seen plenty of celebrity crossovers this year. Megan Fox has dipped her toes into both Diablo and Mortal Kombat 1, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer herself is the newest famous face to represent Blizzard’s iconic dungeon crawler. Next on the list of celebrity gaming forays is Post Malone, who has his own special event in his favorite battle royale game, Apex Legends.

There are an awful lot of things to unpack, but first of all is the limited-time game mode, Three Strikes. If you’re someone who gets the jitters as the game progresses and stresses about hitting those game-winning shots, this is the mode for you. Three Strikes gives you three tries to be the last squad standing, and players can be knocked, but not killed unless the entire squad wipes.

If you do find yourself in the deep end, though, you’ll respawn one point of interest away from where your team wiped with all of the gear you had on you at that time. Additionally, if you play from Friday to Sunday on the weekends commencing Friday November 10 and 17, you’ll get a 1.5 boost on all XP and then on Three Strikes XP, respectively.

And, of course, there are also some new skins – and boy do they look good. Designed with Post Malone, the event introduces a new tier of skins: iconic. These bundles have matching weapon skins and stickers and, honestly, they look amazing.

The new Apex Legends Post Malone skins are listed below, and all cost 3,000 Apex Coins:

Acid Wraith

Touch of Style Octane

Hidden Blossoms Horizon

Runaway Hit Lifeline

There are also plenty of rewards on offer using the Camo Credits for the battlepass, but given you’ve only got 14 days to earn them, I’d advise that you choose wisely.

Apex Legends Post Malone event dates

The Apex Legends Post Malone event will run from Tuesday, November 7 for two weeks, ending on Tuesday, November 21.

