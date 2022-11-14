Apex Legends season 16 release date speculation and details

It might be a stretch to think about Apex Legends season 16, with Eclipse still in full swing, but we have a fair idea of when the next season will begin, and what the theme will be. As with any new Apex Legends season, we’re usually guaranteed a new legend, a new map – or variation on a map – and a bunch of new cosmetics.

Apex Legends season 15 Eclipse began on November 1, and with it came a new defensive legend, Catalyst, a new map, Broken Moon, and the ability to gift cosmetic items to your friends. It was a sizable update to the battle royale game, giving players plenty of content to sink their teeth into, but when can we expect the next season of Apex Legends?

Predicted Apex Legends season 16 release date

Apex Legends season 16 will release on, or around, February 14. Each season in Apex Legends lasts around three months, with the only exception being season 3, which lasted four, so it’s safe to assume that season 16 of the FPS game will arrive in February of 2023.

With season 15 not ending until mid-February, it means that there is a slightly longer than usual wait for season 16, with a tweet from a senior producer at Respawn promising that the extra few weeks of wait will be “worth it”

Apex Legends season 16 theme

With February comes the most loveable holiday of the year, Valentine’s Day. Apex Legends has had previous dealings with Valentine’s day, going back as far as season 4, with event-exclusive badges, weapon skins, and even banners up for grabs for those who committed some time to their true love, Apex Legends, during February.

That’s all the information we have right now on the Apex Legends season 16 release date, with this guide being updated as and when we know more. Apex Legends remains one of the best multiplayer games on PC, and if you’re looking to jump back in, we have the pick rates for each legend in season 15, to give you an idea of who to main, and who to avoid.