Apex Legends pick rates in season 15

Knowing the Apex Legends pick rates can tell you at a glance which legends are a must-play, and which have been put firmly in the ground by nerfs in the battle royale game. Pick rates are determined by the percentage of players who choose a legend in any of the competitive modes in Apex Legends. This information, combined with the average rank of player for each character, gives a clear picture of the current meta.

The Apex Legends pick rates change dramatically with each patch as legends get their abilities buffed and nerfed in the FPS game. Wraith, for example, was notoriously overpowered in years gone by but took a nosedive in playtime when her abilities got decimated by a nerf. She has recently clawed her way back into the top five, with players finding a decent use case for her niche kit.

Apex Legends pick rates for season 15

Here is the pick rate for every legend in Apex Legends, including the average rank of the players using each character:

Legend Pick Rate Average Rank Catalyst 10.6% Silver 1 Octane 9.9% Silver 1 Pathfinder 8.8% Gold 3 Wraith 8.5% Gold 4 Bloodhound 7.4% Silver 1 Horizon 7.3% Gold 2 Valkyrie 5.4% Gold 4 Seer 4.4% Gold 3 Bangalore 4.4% Gold 4 Lifeline 4.1% Silver 2 Loba 3.9% Silver 1 Vantage 3.6% Silver 1 Fuse 3.2% Silver 2 Ash 2.7% Silver 1 Mirage 2.6% Silver 2 Revenant 2.1% Silver 3 Wattson 2% Silver 1 Caustic 2% Silver 1 Mad Maggie 1.6% Gold 4 Gibraltar 1.6% Silver 1 Rampart 1.5% Silver 1 Newcastle 1.4% Silver 1 Crypto 1.3% Silver 1

Data sourced from apexlegendsstatus.

On her release, Mad Maggie was the perfect addition for aggressive, kill-hungry players, but very quickly dropped in popularity after her drill charge got nerfed against things like Gibraltar’s shield dome and Newcastle’s protective housing. She hasn’t picked up in popularity since, and it’s going to take a pretty hefty buff for that to change any time soon.

With Catalyst being the newest addition to Apex Legend, being released with season 15, it’s unsurprising that she’s the most picked character, with most players wanting to test her out. The next set of results should see where she lies in the power curve and whether her popularity sustains through this initial surge of curiosity.

There you have the current pick rates in Apex Legends, showing quite the drop off in popularity after the fourth spot in the list, with the bottom five legends seeing barely any play. If you’re looking to main a new character, we have the definitive Apex Legends tier list here, and all the best guns so you know what you’re looking for when in a match.