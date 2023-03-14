Apex Legends season 17 release date, season 16 end date, new character

Looking for the Apex Legends season 17 release date? If you’ve mined everything that season 16 has to offer, collected all there is to collect, and ranked up countless wins, it might be time to look forward to what’s next. While we’re still a way off the next season, there are plenty of potential new inclusions to get excited about.

While season 16 of the free PC game revamped the way each Legend is categorised with the improved class system, it didn’t introduce a new character. We’re hoping that the next Apex Legends season will give us someone new to play with, and some exciting limited-time modes to take our minds off the ranked battle royale grind.

Apex Legends season 17 release date

The Apex Legends season 17 release date hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but we can take an educated guess that it will begin on or around May 14. Each season of Apex Legends typically lasts for around three months, and because Apex Legends season 16 began on February 14, halfway through May is most likely.

Apex Legends new character speculation

There were huge rumours swirling with the release of season 16 that a new Legend, Ballistic, would be released, but instead of a character, we got a new class system. While this is a positive change, and helped shake up the Apex Legends pick rates, having a new Legend to try out is by far one of the most exciting things the game has to offer.

With that, and due to the fact that there was no new character release for season 16, we can again take an educated guess that Ballistic, the Apex arms dealer, will be released in May with Apex Legends season 17.

