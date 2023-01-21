Armored Core 6 set for hour-long FromSoftware presentation next month

After the Armored Core 6 reveal trailer confirmed that Dark Souls, Sekiro, Elden Ring, and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware is returning to some of its robot game roots, a lot of us have been wondering how the Japanese developer plans to revive the Armored Core series, and we may just start to get some answers when it appears at a trade show soon.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is set to appear at the Taipei Game Show next month in February with an hour-long showing, although it isn’t entirely clear what will be shown, like potential Armored Core 6 gameplay, and what will be revealed about Elden Ring developer FromSoftware’s next game.

We do know that Armored Core series producer and FromSoftware marketing manager Yasunori Ogura will be at the show though, presenting some of the hour-long showcase dedicated to Armored Core 6.

The Armored Core 6 showcase will take place on February 3, 2023, at 4am PST, 7am EST, 12pm GMT, 1pm CET, and 11pm AEDT. You can see the show, scheduled for February 3, below.

There hasn’t been too much information (and no gameplay) revealed about Armored Core 6 up to this point, but we do know that FromSoftware is not aiming to make a mecha soulslike game, instead modernising what makes the Armored Core series appealing in the first place.

“We’ve not been making a conscious effort to try to direct it towards more Soulsborne type gameplay,” Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki says. “Let me just make that clear.”

“There are no elements directly referring to Sekiro,” Dark Souls developer Masura Yamamura tells adds, “but I feel both titles share the same essence of battle such as aggressive, speed change and action-oriented fighting. For this title, by continuing to attack even the strongest enemy, the force of impact can break the enemy’s posture and inflict a large amount of damage – a critical hit.”

Armored Core 6 will take you through individual 3D levels (like the previous games in the series) and let you fully customise your own mech down to some incredibly intricate details. An action game at its core, Armored Core 6 will be a standalone story in the series that will require you to master both ranged and melee combat.

