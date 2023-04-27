Armored Core 6 launches in August, gets new gameplay trailer

The Armored Core 6 release date is real, and we now know when it is courtesy of Geoff Keighley. The Summer Game Fest and Game Awards host reveals that the mech and robot game from Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer FromSoftware will land in August this year, meaning we don’t have too much longer to wait until we can finally play Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Alongside the announcement, publisher Bandai Namco reveals an extended look at the gameplay we can expect from the long-awaited next entry in the Armored Core series. It’s been a full decade since the release of Verdict Day, the 2013 follow-on from 2012’s Armored Core 5, so there’s good reason to be buzzed.

Even if you’re completely new to Armored Core, the trailer below should give you plenty of cause for excitement. Of course, FromSoftware’s incredibly high stock following the monumental success of RPG game Elden Ring and its preceding Dark Souls series will only serve to further heighten this game’s profile.

Armored Core 6 release date

The Armored Core 6 release date is August 25, 2023. This was revealed by Geoff Keighley on Twitter alongside the reveal of the above trailer. The host of Summer Game Fest has a long-standing relationship with revealing FromSoftware trailers, so it’s not too unusual that he would be the one to share the date, although the surprise Twitter drop was, well, just that.

