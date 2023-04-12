Assassin’s Creed Black Flag sequel is coming, but not like you’d think

So this is an unusual one. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, one of the best pirate games and proudly part of the AC series all-time top five is getting a sequel. With Ubisoft busy working towards the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date, AC Infinity, and the Japan-based Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, a follow-up to Black Flag – focusing on the exploits of Edward Kenway – is a massively welcome addition to the currently burgeoning AC canon. But there’s a catch. Yes, this is an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag sequel, but it’s not in videogame form – Ubisoft is partnering with Korean digital comics giant Webtoon to release the Black Flag sequel as a multi-part comic book.

Focusing on Kenway’s adventures after the events of Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Forgotten Temple will also introduce Noa, a Korean-American descendant of Edward Kenway who is somehow also embroiled in the search for the Pieces of Eden. You can see a panel from the upcoming comic, featuring anime-style Edward Kenway, below:

Developed by Korean art studio Redice, Forgotten Temple will launch on April 24 via the Webtoon app and run for 150 weekly episodes across three seasons. It may not be entirely the Black Flag sequel that we dreamed of, but catching up with Edward after ten years (yes, Black Flag came out in 2013) still sounds very intriguing.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will follow Basim from AC Valhalla, and further details on the return of Assassin’s Creed multiplayer via Infinity, which is positioned as an encompassing online hub for all future AC games. It seems like there’s a lot of Creed stuff in the works, with the series preparing for a massive revitalisation and overhaul. We just need to be patient.

