New Assassin’s Creed Shadows cinematic trailer reveals launch date

Like a million blades stabbing at you out of the dark, there’s been a ton of Assassin’s Creed Shadows bits and pieces coming at us recently. Formerly known only as Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, this ninja-filled adventure has finally stepped out into the spotlight. Two years after being announced the first reveal trailer has dropped and it’s full of history, murder, and the game’s launch date.

There are things we already knew about Assassin’s Creed Shadows which have been confirmed, firstly that the setting for the open-world game is the Azuchi-Momoyama period in Japan. Recent rumors also have proved true with the game having two protagonists, much like Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. Naoe is a shinobi ninja while Yasuke is a samurai, one who has real historical context.

Each main character will have their own skills and progression paths letting players pick and choose their approach to the game. Yasuke is a more combat-oriented character who’ll be able to take on larger numbers of foes while Naoe strikes from the shadows. The cinematic trailer seemed to feature groups of foes in considerable numbers, potentially hinting at some more wide-scale conflict in addition to the assassinations the series is known for.

The cinematic trailer also hinted at the return of more advanced traversal methods, such as those seen in Assassin’s Creed Revelations. Naoe at least has a grappling hook, letting her jump up walls instead of clambering up them slowly in Assassin’s Creed tradition. The series’ iconic wrist blades make their return as well, this time with a twist. In Assassin’s Creed Shadows they can flip sideways, lending themselves to combat with a reverse knife-grip style.

Further details from Ubisoft expand on the core aspects of the game. You’ll be able to build your own hideout, customizing how it looks and building expansions. You’ll also recruit a network of spies, tossing a bit of that Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood flavor into the mix.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch on Friday, November 15. You can head over to the Ubisoft store if you would like to get ready for its launch with a pre-order.

