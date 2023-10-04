How to reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Depending on the way you play AC Mirage, you might find yourself becoming infamous for all the wrong reasons, but there are ways to evade your own notoriety.

Published:

Assassin's Creed Mirage

How do you reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Look, we’ve all been there. Your obscene parkour skills are taking you around the streets of Baghdad just a little too fluently, and maybe you’ve killed a few too many guards, or been caught pickpocketing a couple of times. Now you’re on the run, but everyone and their cat is looking at you and screaming. We get it. But there are ways to reduce your notoriety in AC Mirage.

You might have been thinking that changing your AC Mirage outfits would help you to blend in better, but that won’t cut it here. Nor will trying to hand in as many AC Mirage Lost Books to earn a favor or two. No, there are only a few ways to truly reduce your notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and we’ve listed them here.

A menu screen showing how to decrease notoriety in assassins creed mirage

How to reduce your AC Mirage notoriety

You can reduce your notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by bribing a Munadi with a Power Token, or by removing the Wanted posters around Baghdad.

To find Power Tokens you can complete contract requests found on notice boards in Bureaus, or pickpocket from people in the street. We’ve seen varied success with this, but the quickest way is definitely pickpocketing.

When removing the Wanted posters, ensure no guards catch sight of you, or you’ll only increase your notoriety again immediately and be back to square one.

An Assassin's Creed Mirage notoriety level increase sees Wanted posters appearing around the city

How does notoriety work in AC Mirage?

By committing crimes around Baghdad, you’ll attract attention from law enforcement as well as raising your notoriety level. There are three levels of notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and surpassing each level adds greater risk to you.

  • Level 1: Civilians may recognise you and could call guards to your location. Wanted posters will begin appearing on walls.
  • Level 2: Guards’ perception is increased meaning they’re more likely to find you. Archers will patrol rooftops looking for you. Civilians are more likely to report your location. More Wanted posters will appear on walls around the city.
  • Level 3: An elite Shakiriyya guard sets out after you. Even more Wanted posters will appear and crowds will gather around them. Guards are incredibly perceptive, and civilians are almost guaranteed to spot you and report your location to the guards.

Now that you’ve learned about notoriety and how to reduce yours, you might want to set out looking for some of the most difficult collectibles in the game, AC Mirage enigmas, while you wait for the dust to settle. If you’re hellbent on more criminal activity, some of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage outfits have certain stat increases and benefits, and we’ve detailed where to find them all.

Cheri is PCGamesN's guides editor. Having begun her career in games media at NME as a news writer, she then went on to discover guides via GGRecon and Destructoid before settling in at PCGN. Having honed a music journalist career with Metal Hammer and Prog Magazine, her passion lies within videogame music, where the likes of Destiny 2 and Hades continue to amaze her. When she has time around that hectic schedule, you can find her causing chaos in the streets of Baldur's Gate 3 or gloating over her Mortal Kombat 1 victories - of which there are many.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.