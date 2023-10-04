How to reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

How do you reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Look, we’ve all been there. Your obscene parkour skills are taking you around the streets of Baghdad just a little too fluently, and maybe you’ve killed a few too many guards, or been caught pickpocketing a couple of times. Now you’re on the run, but everyone and their cat is looking at you and screaming. We get it. But there are ways to reduce your notoriety in AC Mirage.

You might have been thinking that changing your AC Mirage outfits would help you to blend in better, but that won’t cut it here. Nor will trying to hand in as many AC Mirage Lost Books to earn a favor or two. No, there are only a few ways to truly reduce your notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and we’ve listed them here.

How to reduce your AC Mirage notoriety

You can reduce your notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by bribing a Munadi with a Power Token, or by removing the Wanted posters around Baghdad.

To find Power Tokens you can complete contract requests found on notice boards in Bureaus, or pickpocket from people in the street. We’ve seen varied success with this, but the quickest way is definitely pickpocketing.

When removing the Wanted posters, ensure no guards catch sight of you, or you’ll only increase your notoriety again immediately and be back to square one.

How does notoriety work in AC Mirage?

By committing crimes around Baghdad, you’ll attract attention from law enforcement as well as raising your notoriety level. There are three levels of notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and surpassing each level adds greater risk to you.

Level 1: Civilians may recognise you and could call guards to your location. Wanted posters will begin appearing on walls.

Level 2: Guards’ perception is increased meaning they’re more likely to find you. Archers will patrol rooftops looking for you. Civilians are more likely to report your location. More Wanted posters will appear on walls around the city.

Level 3: An elite Shakiriyya guard sets out after you. Even more Wanted posters will appear and crowds will gather around them. Guards are incredibly perceptive, and civilians are almost guaranteed to spot you and report your location to the guards.

Now that you’ve learned about notoriety and how to reduce yours, you might want to set out looking for some of the most difficult collectibles in the game, AC Mirage enigmas, while you wait for the dust to settle. If you’re hellbent on more criminal activity, some of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage outfits have certain stat increases and benefits, and we’ve detailed where to find them all.