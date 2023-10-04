Assassin’s Creed Mirage outfits locations

Where are the AC Mirage outfits? Customizing your look has been an important part of the Assassin’s Creed series for a while now, and despite Mirage moving away from the recent RPG-like gameplay, there are still some stats that you can upgrade by equipping the right gear, and that includes armor.

It’s not just Assassin’s Creed Mirage outfits that you’re looking for, as there are also dyes and costumes to further customize Basim’s look. If that wasn’t enough, there are plenty of AC Mirage Enigma puzzles to solve, a collection of AC Mirage Lost Books to locate, and plenty of well-hidden AC Mirage weapons that can take enemy guards by surprise. If you’re still on the fence, we have an Assassin’s Creed Mirage review you can read, but for now, let’s delve into where you can find the AC Mirage outfits and any other gear hidden throughout the ancient city of Baghdad.

AC Mirage outfits

When you receive an AC Mirage outfit, you’ll automatically unlock its first level of perks. To get the other two levels, you’ll need to find the corresponding blueprints and a set number of raw materials.

Rank 2 costs 30 steel ingot and 60 leather.

Rank 3 costs 60 steel ingot and 120 leather.

Here are all the AC Mirage outfits we’ve discovered so far, their stats, and their locations:

Initiate of Alamut outfit

Upgrades

Rank 1: Enemies hear 50% less noise emitted by Basim during assassinations.

Rank 2: Enemies hear 75% less noise emitted by Basim during assassinations.

Rank 3: Enemies hear 100% less noise emitted by Basim during assassinations.

Location

This is the initial outfit Basim wears from the moment he becomes an assassin.

Zanj Uprising

Upgrades

Rank 1: Reduces the impact of illegal actions on Basim’s notoriety by 20%.

Rank 2: Reduces the impact of illegal actions on Basim’s notoriety by 30%.

Rank 3: Reduces the impact of illegal actions on Basim’s notoriety by 40%.

Location

In the Upper Harbor of Harbiyah, get on board the ship and enter the galley. Push the first block you see forward to reveal a short space to hop over. From there, push that same block as far forward as you can. Head back where you came and take the second left turn to find a block to pull toward you. Pull it as far as you can, head back where you came, turn right, and follow it to find a third block at the back. Pull this one toward you as far as you can. After this, head back the way you came, but go into the newly opened section and snake around to the left. Pull the block you see, which should be the first block, toward you. This will open the path to the chest that contains the Zanj Uprising outfit.

Upgrade Schematic locations

Prince’s Palace – inside the main palace building, at the back of the domed building, there is a chest hidden down a corridor.

– inside the main palace building, at the back of the domed building, there is a chest hidden down a corridor. Khurasan Gate Guardhouse – climb to the top of the gate, and you’ll find it inside a chest under the red canopy. Move the leftmost shelf blocking the entrance, then throw a dagger at the pot blocking the shelf to the right. Push that block, break the pots to the left, and you should be able to find the chest.

Sand Outfit

Stats

Rank 1: Once during a conflict, Basim can survive a lethal hit and slow down time for three seconds.

Rank 2: Once during a conflict, Basim can survive a lethal hit and slow down time for four seconds.

Rank 3: Once during a conflict, Basim can survive a lethal hit and slow down time for five seconds.

Location

This outfit is part of the DLC you get for purchasing the Deluxe edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Abbasid Knight

Stats

Rank 1: Basim regenerates 1% of health every two seconds while unseen, up to 50% of maximum health.

Rank 2: Basim regenerates 2% of health every two seconds while unseen, up to 50% of maximum health.

Rank 3: Basim regenerates 3% of health every two seconds while unseen, up to 50% of maximum health.

Location

Inside the western part of the Tax Collector’s Mansion in Karkh. Head around the western side of the complex and pickpocket/loot the key from the heavily armored guard. Once you have the key, approach the southern end of the complex and unlock the door. You should have a clear shot at the chest, which contains the Abbasid Knight outfit.

Milad’s Outfit

Stats

Rank 3: Successful Air Assassinations set off a flash of lightning to disorient bystanders within a 15-meter radius. (Already fully upgraded)

Location

Inside the ancient shrine at the bottom of the Northern Oasis in the Wilderness, it’s behind the sealed door that requires five AC Mirage mysterious shards to unlock.

Hidden One outfit

Stats

Rank 1: Focus Chunks fill an additional 5% when performing stealth kills.

Rank 2: Focus Chunks fill an additional 10% when performing stealth kills.

Rank 3: Focus Chunks fill an additional 15% when performing stealth kills.

Location

On the roof of the Shurta Headquarters in the Round City. Climb to the main rooftop area and eliminate all the guards in the area. The heavily armored guard is standing in front of the chest that contains the Hidden One outfit.

AC Mirage outfit dyes locations

To get these AC Mirage outfit dyes, you will need to find merchants in Baghdad or complete some of the many hidden AC Mirage Enigma puzzles.

Blue Rostam dye – sold at any trader for 180 Dirham.

– sold at any trader for 180 Dirham. Hidden One Gr een dye – solve the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma puzzle. This is in some rubble near the orchard northeast of the viewpoint near Wilderness South.

– solve the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma puzzle. This is in some rubble near the orchard northeast of the viewpoint near Wilderness South. Tan Abbasid Knight – inside some rubble near a hollowed-out boat, beneath the tree east of Nestorian Monastery in Harbiyah.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage costume locations

Finally, if you want to give yourself a snazzy new look, costumes go over the top of your current outfit. They do not affect the stats of your current armor. Here is where you can find all the AC Mirage costumes:

Far East Merchant Costume – sold at any trader for 500 Dirham.

– sold at any trader for 500 Dirham. Basim Valhalla Costume – DLC via the Ubisoft Connect rewards.

– DLC via the Ubisoft Connect rewards. Ezio Revelations Costume – DLC via Ubisoft Connect rewards.

– DLC via Ubisoft Connect rewards. Altair Costume – DLC via Ubisoft Connect rewards.

And those are all the AC Mirage outfits we've found so far.