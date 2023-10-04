Where is Assassin’s Creed Mirage set? Over the years, the Assassin’s Creed games have taken us all over the world, from America and Egypt, to Japan and Greece. So where do our adventures take us in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as we step into the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq?

As we approach the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date, more and more details are coming to light about the stealth game. We know that Ezio and Eivor step aside as we take on the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq, whom we previously met in AC Valhalla. We also know that fan-favorite contractor missions return, and that the AC Mirage length is actually shorter than Valhalla, providing a more refined and deliberate story. But what about where Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set? Here’s what we know about the AC Mirage location and setting.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place in 9th century Baghdad, starting in the wilderness to the North of the city, and moving into the bustling and lively central districts. The four main locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are Harbiyah, the Round City, Karkh, and Abbasiyah.

These four locations encompass a range of cultures and communities, from the scholars and scientists of Abbasiyah, to the slaves and orphans of Harbiyah. Depending on where you are in Baghdad, the reactive city is full of activities for a young thief. Pickpocket civilians in the most wealthy areas to collect unique items, but do so well or you risk increasing your notoriety level. As you become increasingly wanted, remove posters of your face from the cities or pay heralds to reduce your notoriety.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage setting

9th century Baghdad is the capital city of what is now known as Iraq, but at the time was called the Abbasid Caliphate, the third Islamic Caliphate. Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place before AC Valhalla, so Basim Ibn Ishaq is a cunning young thief just on his way to becoming the assassin we met in the previous game.

AC Mirage can be played without prior knowledge of Valhalla, or most of the other AC games, as it’s one of the very first stories in the Assassin’s Creed timeline, taking place just 9 centuries after AC Origins.

Ubisoft has taken great care to do justice to the location and setting with respect to Islam and current-day Baghdad, given the origins of the Abbasid Caliphate as a dynasty succeeding the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The team has released some prior communication in Arabic as well as English, and has added settings specific to ensuring that in-game music is not played during Islamic Adhan in-game.

Now you know all about the setting and location of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, take a look at our AC Mirage review if you want to know our thoughts. Then, make sure you’re equipped for all of the AC Mirage missions ahead of you and we can help you locate all of the AC Mirage lost books if you need it.