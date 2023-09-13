A customizable setting is being added to Assassin’s Creed Mirage to ensure that the soundtrack does not coincide or clash with in-game instances of the Islamic call to prayer. Taking place before Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows Basim on his journey to become a fully-fledged member of the assassin order. With the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date incoming, Ubisoft says it is taking “uttermost care” with how the setting, time period, and culture are represented in the stealth game, and is adding a new option to disable music during the Islamic Adhan.

During our own Assassin’s Creed Mirage preview, we were impressed with how Ubisoft has changed its approach to environment and open-world game design, opting for a smaller but more densely detailed city in contrast to the sprawling landscapes of AC Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Now, the developer says it is taking additional care with its depiction of Baghdad.

“The Assassin’s Creed Mirage development team has taken the uttermost care in their depiction of Baghdad in the ninth century, and are deeply appreciative of the positive feedback received in recent weeks as more details of the game were unveiled,” Ubisoft says.

“In regard to the Athan [an alternative spelling for the Islamic call to prayer], while the in-world music is designed to pause as the Athan is being recited, we are aware that some of the players invited to preview the game encountered instances where the in-game music would overlap.

“The team is already hard at work to provide an alternate setting for players who want to ensure this cannot happen during their playthrough, which will be available to all players via an update shortly after the game’s launch.”

In a statement to PCGamesN, Ubisoft also clarifies why Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has mysteriously vanished from Steam. Mirage is one of several AC games planned for the near future, as well as Assassin’s Creed Red, set in Feudal Japan, and the multiplayer-based AC Infinity.

If you’re a big Assassin’s Creed fan, you’ll want to play the absolute best RPG games available. Likewise, if you enjoy Ubisoft’s blend of high action and history, check out the best story games on PC.