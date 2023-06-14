Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer hides an embarrassing Ubisoft mistake

Assassin’s Creed Mirage looks like a vibrant, vicious, and more-focused return for Ubisoft’s sneak-n’-stab stealth game series. Bringing back Basim from AC Valhalla, it drops us into ninth century Baghdad to learn more about the initiate assassin’s early life and experiment with revised parkour, combat, and execution mechanics. Assassin’s Creed Mirage shows some serious promise, but the latest gameplay footage, released as part of the Ubisoft Showcase, unfortunately contains a rather embarrassing blunder.

Ahead of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date, we’ve seen how Basim meets his mentor, the velvet-voiced Roshan, and also seen an extended gameplay clip whereby Basim infiltrates a small enemy fortress to assassinate its captain. The free-running looks very smooth, the new combat mechanics like the red smoke bomb and the Splinter Cell Blacklist-style tag-and-kill system are supremely welcome additions, and Ubisoft’s version of Baghdad is characteristically sprawling.

But we couldn’t help noticing a bit of an error when it comes to Mirage’s developer credits. At the beginning of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage developer breakdown video, wherein Ubisoft creatives discuss the game and its production in detail, we’re introduced to Stéphane Boudon, Mirage’s creative director.

Boudon offers a lot of interesting insight into how Mirage was made, but seems to be wildly miscredited. Take a look at the image below and see if you can spot the mistake:

Unfortunately, it looks like the placeholder text managed to slip through Ubisoft’s net, casting Boudon as a kind of omnipotent meta developer who does everything and exists everywhere. Personally, I’d say that’s actually kind of cool. Plus, the trailer looks great and these things can happen to anyone – I still can’t wait to play VIDEOGAME on PLATFORM.

