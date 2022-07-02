Ubisoft ending classic Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell support

Get your last round of original Assassin’s Creed multiplayer in, because it’ll be removed in September 2022. Ubisoft confirms it is ending online support for many of its old games, including many of its classic Assassin’s Creed games, Far Cry 3, and the final Prince of Persia and Splinter Cell games – shutting off access to multiplayer and even DLC.

Ubisoft today released a list of its classic games that it is planning to pull support from in September 2022, and the PC is particularly badly affected. The “decommissioning of online services” naturally includes multiplayer, so any active servers will be shut down. However, more upsetting is that many PC games will have “the installation and access” to DLC removed, which isn’t happening with the console versions.

While the remasters of Far Cry 3 and Assassin’s Creed III are not affected, the Ezio trilogy remasters are not currently available on PC, so that’s a little upsetting. It’s also sad to see the final games in the Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia series in there – well, final until the much-delayed new Splinter Cell game and Prince of Persia remake come out.

Here is the list of Ubisoft games having online support shut down, which includes multiplayer, online features, and DLC access.

Anno 2070

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed III (original release)

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3 (original release)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Silent Hunter 5

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

Old PC games never die, but they can take a knock now and again.