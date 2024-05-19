A bundle of almost every Assassin’s Creed game is more than $200 off

With Assassin’s Creed Shadows having just been announced, now seems like a good time to catch up on prior entries to the long running Ubisoft open world series. The only problem, though, is that almost everyone has a different opinion on which Assassin’s Creed game is best. Some laud Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag for its pirate focus and naval combat while others recommend the grand adventure of Assassin’s Creed Origins or the memorable characters of Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed 2, and their spin offs. Rather than try to narrow down which of these games to pick up, you can just grab a collection of all of them right now thanks to a Steam bundle that massively discounts the series.

The Steam bundle includes nearly every entry to the open -world game series to date, barring side games and last year’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The collection ranges from the original, stealth focused Assassin’s Creed to Assassin’s Creed Origins and its more heavily RPG game influenced follow ups.

The bundle is discounted by 59% on Steam, which lowers its price from $454.86 USD to $186.61 USD (or £366.56 to £153.27) — quite cheap for a collection of 14 sprawling games. There are also noteworthy individual deals on games from the series as well. Assassin’s Creed Origins, for example, is discounted more heavily than ever before, its 85% reduction knocking its price down to a record low of $8.99 USD / £7.49. Its follow up, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, is available at the same price, too.

You can pick up the entire bundle or peruse the individual game discounts right here.

