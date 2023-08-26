Assassin’s Creed Mirage is almost upon us, so what better way to prepare than with a trip through the series’ past? Fortunately, developer Ubisoft delivers, with a huge Assassin’s Creed sale giving you up to 80% off all the games ahead of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date, alongside the likes of Far Cry and The Division. With everything from the first game through to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla up for grabs, you’ll be spoilt for choice with some of the best open-world games around.

If you’re excited for the promise of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage length coming in a lot shorter than recent entries, with a return to the classic format of the series that was more pure action than the vast open-world RPG games of more recent years, then you might want to revisit those early titles such as Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad’s outing in the debut of the series, or the beloved Ezio trilogy beginning with Assassin’s Creed 2.

Those of you who are deeply invested in the lore might decide that you want to catch up on Mirage protagonist Basim’s initial appearance. The upcoming lead plays a fairly significant role in the recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so that’s the one to check out if you want to make sure you’re fully caught up on his history, although you’ll still be able to play Mirage without making that big commitment if you prefer.

There are even bundles for each era of the series, and an ‘Animus pack’ containing basically all the major entries. While it clocks in at $143.75 / £120, you do get a whopping 17 games for that price, so you’ll probably be busy for the next year or more if you’ve never tried the series before. Perhaps don’t attempt to play them all at once.

Finally, there’s even the option to pick up the ‘Discovery Tour’ versions of Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla at a discount. These are included in the base games if you buy those, but if you don’t actually have a penchant for the violence of the actual Assassin’s Creed games they allow you to explore the beautiful worlds of ancient Egypt, ancient Greece, and the Viking Age in an educational mode aimed at teaching you about the real-world history of the regions.

Assassin’s Creed sale

Here are all the deals in the Assassin’s Creed sale, which runs until September 5, 2023:

Assassin’s Creed Animus Pack – $143.75 / £120 (75% off)

Assassin’s Creed – $5 / £2.15 (75% off)

Assassin’s Creed Ezio Auditore Pack (AC 2, AC Brotherhood, AC Revelations) – $11.60 / £9.86 (71% off)

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered – $10 / £8.50 (75% off)

Assassin’s Creed American History Pack (AC 3, AC Liberation Remastered, AC 4: Black Flag, AC Freedom Cry, AC Rogue) – $28 / £24.50 (65% off)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Deluxe Edition – $9 / £7.80 (70% off)

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $7.50 / £6.50 (75% off)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $15 / £14.75 (75% 0ff)

Assassin’s Creed Modern Revolutions (AC Unity + DLC, AC Syndicate Gold Edition) – $18 / £17 (80% off)

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition – $14 / £11.80 (80% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition – $20 / £16.80 (80% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition – $30 / £25.20 (70% off)

Assassin’s Creed Mythology Pack (AC Origins, AC Odyssey, AC Valhalla) – $32 / £26.60 (80% off)

Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour Bundle (Ancient Egypt, Ancient Egypt, Viking Age) – $19.25 / £16.45 (65% off)

You can find all these deals, and more for other Ubisoft games including Far Cry, The Division, Anno, and Ghost Recon right here in the Ubisoft Gamescom sale.

