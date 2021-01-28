Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players figure out how to get secret Isu bow properly

While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla came out late last year, players are still wandering around looking for secrets. Earlier this week, players discovered that you could fetch a secret, powerful Isu bow from a pile of rocks by smacking it with your sword, saving, and then reloading the game. That’s not how you’re supposed to do it, obviously, with narrative director Darby McDevitt calling it a “clever, brute-force hack”.

Now, though, players have stumbled across the proper way to get the Noden’s Arc bow. Assassin’s Creed content creator Access the Animus followed a series of clues in the Viking game’s Collector’s Edition to discover that the rock could only be broken by someone using Excalibur at sunset.

The content creator explains in a video that, while everyone already knew the rock’s location, hints on the Collector’s Edition pointed towards coordinates you could line up on a real-world map. The shape of the lake matches that of Singapore, and the location of the island lines up with Ubisoft’s Singapore office. Discovering the right weapon to use and when to do use it also came down to deciphering the game’s Isu language.

It’s all very fascinating, and you can check out the video below if you fancy seeing it broken down:

There are lots of other cool weapons you can stumble across in Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed game, too. If you want to know how to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor’s hammer, you can follow that link.