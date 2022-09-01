Assassin’s Creed next game confirmed as Valhalla spin-off Mirage

Assassin’s Creed’s next game is officially the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla spin-off Mirage, formerly known as Assassin’s Creed: Rift, which focuses on the character Basim in 1st century Baghdad, Ubisoft has confirmed.

Following rumours of an Assassin’s Creed 1 remake, which may possibly be attached as DLC for the next game in Ubisoft’s stealth RPG series, the Rainbow Six: Siege and Far Cry developer has now confirmed that Mirage will be the next Assassin’s Creed, with more information expected to arrive on September 10 during a live developer event.

Ubisoft has shared just one official image of Mirage, but it shows Basim in what appears to be a Middle-Eastern setting – likely Baghdad, as various sources have already speculated and leaked. The game is expected to be smaller in scale to mainline Assassin’s Creed games, with an increased focus on stealth, and reduced RPG elements. A recent leak suggested that this altered structure may serve as a foundation for a potential remake of Assassin’s Creed 1, as Ubisoft looks to return the series to its original stealth game roots.

“Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next Assassin’s Creed game,” writes the developer. “We can’t wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward.” Also supposedly in the works is Assassin’s Creed Infinity, rumoured to be a long-running, continually updated service game similar in style to Destiny 2 and GTA Online, with new content consistently added across a number of years. The first part of Infinity is rumoured to be set in Japan.

PCGamesN will be reporting all the Assassin’s Creed exclusives from the September 10 Ubisoft Forward. In the meantime, you may want to get the most out of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey with our guide to all the tomb locations. Alternatively, you may want to try out some of the other best sandbox and best stealth games on PC, before your time gets taken over by a new generation of white-cloaked killers.