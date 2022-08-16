Assassin’s Creed Infinity setting rumoured to be a fan favourite

The Assassin’s Creed Infinity setting has been teased and supposedly could prove to be a long-time fan favourite, as Ubisoft prepares to launch its next large-scale open-world stealth RPG after the smaller scale Assassin’s Creed: Rift.

We have previously discussed possible locations for the next Assassin’s Creed game, including the Cold War, and – although it’s unlikely to happen – Mesoamerica. However, since the first game’s launch back in 2007, fans have posited that its stealth, parkour, and melee mechanics would lend themselves perfectly to feudal Japan. Now, with the success of games like Ghosts of Tsushima and Sekiro, Ubisoft, with Assassin’s Creed Infinity, might finally be heading to the age of the samurai.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Games Mess Decides podcast, videogame reporter Jeff Grubb – whose previous leaks include speculating, correctly, that Starfield will be a PC and Xbox exclusive, and that the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition would launch in early 2021 – says that the Assassin’s Creed game “coming up after all this other stuff, or maybe as part of Infinity…it is going to be set in Japan.”

The “other stuff” to which Grubb is referring is the provisionally titled Assassin’s Creed: Rift, supposedly a smaller-scale game, set in Baghdad and focused on the character Basim from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. As for Infinity, details on what is supposedly Ubisoft’s next major Assassin’s Creed project remain scarce, but it is apparently an online, continually updated service-style game, where the location and characters can be expanded incrementally.

It could be, therefore, that Japan serves as a part of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, rather than serving as the game’s setting wholesale. Nevertheless, after so many years of wanting to play ninja, and hop across those curved temple roofs to launch a shuriken into someone’s back, the prospect of Assassin’s Creed in Japan is tantalising.

