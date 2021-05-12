Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids DLC release time confirmed

Ubisoft has revealed the precise Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids DLC release times, and as usual for multiplatform launch across a variety of regions, it’s a bit complicated. Luckily, the releases on PC are pretty simple though you will have to wait a good bit longer if you’re choosing to pick up the standalone release rather than the season pass.

The season pass version of Wrath of the Druids launches tonight at 5:01pm PDT / 8:01pm EDT / 1:01am BST across the Ubisoft Connect Launcher and the Epic Games Store (and Stadia, if you’re still hanging on for that platform). You’ll have to wait an additional nine hours to pick up the standalone DLC, which launches at 2am PDT / 5am EDT / 10am BST on Epic and Ubisoft Connect.

While we’re certainly focused on the PC side of things here at PCGN, it’s worth noting that this launch is much simpler on consoles. Across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and X, both the season pass and standalone versions of the DLC will launch at midnight in whatever your local time zone is.

If you prefer to see this information in chart form, check out Ubisoft’s tweet below.

📢 Worldwide release times for the Wrath of the Druids expansion (for real this time!) 📢 Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/jGl2qq5Bi4 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 12, 2021

Check out our Wrath of the Druids review for more on what to expect – Rich calls it a "hexcellent adventure", and while we're now seeking a new site editor after that pun, it looks like this DLC will be well worth your time.