Assassin’s Creed Syndicate has one of the best settings in the entire AC series. That murky, rainy, Industrial Revolution London forms the perfect backdrop for the ongoing battle between the Order and the Templars – a grimy, smoke-and-soot-filled metropolis where something sinister lurks down every alley. Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes AC back to its more stealth-driven roots, with Infinity, Assassin’s Creed Red, and the still-enigmatic Hexe also booked to push the series in various new directions. Syndicate, meanwhile, remains the closest AC has come to the modern world. One of the real curios of the series, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is now free via Ubisoft Connect, to keep forever. But you need to get it quick.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is about as different from Mirage as you can imagine. With a (relatively) contemporary setting, huge open world, and focus on the bigger picture of the Assassins versus Templars story, rather than individual characters, it’s one of the larger scale AC games, only overshadowed later by Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. If you’ve never played it, or want to give it another go around, AC Syndicate is now a completely free PC game, to keep, via Ubisoft Connect. You just need to claim it in time.

Between today, Monday November 27 and Wednesday December 6, if you log into Ubisoft Connect you can claim and download Assassin’s Creed Syndicate totally free of charge. Even when December 6 comes and goes, the whole game will still be yours, completely free. If you’ve gotten finished with Mirage, or want another chapter of AC while we wait on Red, Hexe, and Infinity, Syndicate is the ideal stopgap. You can claim it right here.

