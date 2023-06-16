Grab the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop at its lowest ever price

Want to take your gaming on the go but don’t fancy a Steam Deck? A gaming laptop is surely the way to go. Unlike a gaming PC, you can’t upgrade their components when new hardware comes out, but gaming laptops are convenient, portable, and these days, pretty powerful. Well, if you are in the market for one, you’re in luck: the magnificent Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 has hit its lowest ever price.

You can pick up this legendary laptop for $1,868.23 at Amazon (while stocks last), well down from its MSRP of $2499.99. That works out at a very solid saving of 25%. While that may sound like a lot of money, and objectively speaking, it is, top-of-the-line laptops don’t come cheap.

Not to mention, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is an absolute beast of a machine. With an Intel Core i9 12900H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, it’s a powerhouse of a machine. Although Asus have since released a version with an RTX 4070 GPU, this laptop still represents a hell of a lot of tech for less than $2,000.

We actually think it’s the best gaming laptop of them all, and there’s some pretty stiff competition out there. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 “redefines what it means to truly be the best” in our eyes. It looks great, runs great, and has a 1440p IPS screen and 240Hz refresh rate… What more could you want?

