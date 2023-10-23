Be in with a chance to win $9k worth of ASUS Evangelion PC hardware

The collaboration between ASUS ROG and the creators of the anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, has resulted in some of the best-looking lines of PC hardware we’ve ever set our eyes on. However, like with any stylish hardware, the price point of the Evangelion line can be a point of contention for anyone looking to show off their love of anime with their PC gaming setup. Now, you have the chance to win up to 9k worth of Evangelion hardware thanks to ASUS.

If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on one of the best graphics cards available, while also showing off your love of the iconic 90s anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, now is your chance. $9,000 worth of the ASUS ROG x Evangelion-02 Asuka PC hardware line is now up for grabs on the ASUS website to a select few lucky winners, thanks to this brand-new giveaway.

Up to three winners have a chance to win the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 Eva-02 Edition graphics card, and the ROG Herculx EVA-02 Edition. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 is essentially an RTX 4090 but with an Evangelion coat of paint, with the normally exuberant high-powered graphics card being built on the iconic Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture. The GPU boasts 24GB of GDDR6X RAM, 384-bit bus, and a 2.23GHz base clock speed and is capable of bringing DLSS 3 support to your compatible games, showing off the full spender of what upscaling and frame generative technology is capable of. The ROG Herculx EVA-02 Edition, which is also up to grabs, can hold up even the heaviest of graphics cards, features customizable RGB lighting, and has a lighting panel featuring the 02 mech pilot, Asuka Langely herself.

Three lucky winners also have the opportunity to win the ROG Strix Scope RX EVA-02 Edition gaming keyboard, the ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint EVA-02 Edition wireless gaming mouse, and the ROG Scabbard II Eva Edition mousepad. All of these devotedly replicate the red, orange, and black color scheme of Asuka Langely’s suit, and the 02 unit mech she pilots in the anime series.

To be in with a chance to win, and give your PC gaming setup a Neon Genesis Evangelion makeover, you need to follow the steps outlined on the ASUS giveaway webpage. Some steps require you to watch a video about the ROG and Evangelion collaboration, which can earn you 5 entries, while others ask you to give feedback on what you’d like to see for the next ASUS collaboration. There are over 75 steps to complete in total, but you don’t need to complete every single one to be in with a chance to win.

A giveaway of this type can be tedious, especially when there’s a myriad of steps required in order to be up for a chance to win. However, it’s a great opportunity to grab parts of this ASUS Evangelion collaboration and show off your love of the iconic anime series, without breaking the bank.

Full details about the giveaway, and its terms and conditions, are available on the ASUS ROG x Evangelion giveaway webpage.

