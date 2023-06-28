This MaxSun anime-themed Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU is purrfect

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti may not be the most powerful graphics card in the Lovelace stack, but that doesn’t mean it can’t at least look good while it runs your games. Now, MaxSun has released a clawsome design for the mid-range GPU.

MaxSun, a Chinese-based graphics card maker, has brought out a new custom Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU that features the same design as its previously released Nvidia RTX 4080 but without the price tag that comes with a high-powered GPU.

It’s part of MaxSun’s ‘Enchantment Heart Princess’ series of cards, and features a white color scheme, with holographic details, like the adorable anime-chibi face featured on the central fan. The turquoise LEDs make a nice change to the typical RGB strips you find on a lot of modern custom graphics cards on the market, but it’s the backplate that truly makes this GPU purrfection.

An anime-themed illustration of what appears to be a robot catgirl is featured on the backplate, and I absolutely adore the art-style. The colors of her outfit match the overall theme of the graphics card super well, and it’s great to see this iCraft design feature on a more affordable GPU.

The official MaxSun store is currently down, so there isn’t an official listing yet for this GPU. However, MaxSun is known to sell GPU’s mainly for the Chinese market, so it’s likely that this RTX 4060 Ti may cost more than other custom 4060 series cards of its type when you consider the import fees. Though, who can truly put a price on having a cute anime-themed PC gaming set up?

