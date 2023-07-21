ASUS ROG teases new Evangelion PC parts, including an RTX 4000 GPU

A new set of ASUS ROG components with stylings inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion are seemingly on the way. Whether you’re someone for a penchant for the best anime games, or want to showcase your love of your favorite Eva pilot (it’s Asuka, right?), it could be a perfect fit for neophyte and hardcore fans alike.

ASUS recently posted a teaser image on Bilibili (via Videocardz), featuring a set of PC hardware based around the popular 90s anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion. While the teaser only showed silhouettes, fans quickly found a way to get a better look of what’s to come.

The brand-new Eva-inspired hardware from ASUS looks to feature an entire range of products, most notably what looks to be a custom RTX 40 series GPU. And if just having an anime-themed graphics card isn’t enough, there appears to be a new motherboard, power supply, and Eva-themed peripherals as part of the range too.

This isn’t the first time ASUS has released cool looking PC hardware catering to us Eva fans. While the previous range sports a purple and green color scheme, taken from the iconic Unit-01 mech from the anime series, this new range goes in a different direction. You can see engravings of Asuka throughout the brand-new peripherals, looking like this new set might be based around everyone’s favorite red-headed pilot. While I’m more of a Rei fan myself, I can’t deny how absolute amazing this entire set looks. It’s making me question if it’s time to put together an Evagelion PC gaming setup of my own.

If anime inspired hardware is your thing, take a look at this custom RTX 4060 GPU from MaxSun which we loved the look of. Or, you can check out our list of the best PC cases if your own setup is feeling a bit dull after looking at this brand-new hardware coming soon from ASUS.