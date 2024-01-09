Asus pushes its cable-free PC design even further with RTX 4090

While Asus BTF (Back-To-the-Future) components have been available for a little while now, their cable-free design couldn’t accommodate the highest performance graphics cards, like the GeForce RTX 4090. Now, with the advent of ‘Advanced BTF’, we can at last begin to look forward to a future of high-end builds devoid of cable clutter.

The GeForce RTX 4090 rightly sits on our best graphics card list for its unbeaten ray tracing performance, but it’s as demanding as it is impressive, with a TDP of 450W. This is where the newly announced ‘Advanced BTF’ spec comes in, featuring Asus motherboards equipped with 12VHPWR ports, capable of feeding 600W via a PCIe high-power connector.

Announced during CES 2024, Asus is launching the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF Edition as well as two new ‘Advanced BTF’ motherboards, namely the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF and TUF Gaming Z790-BTF Wi-Fi.

As someone that’s endured the frustration of cable management through building countless PCs, this switcheroo of port placement feels like a godsend. Even just looking at a finished, clean, cable-free build instils a feeling of satisfaction, allowing components to do the talking without some unsightly 24-pin spoiling the view.

That said, it’s not entirely without its teething problems. Sadly, BTF graphics cards will only work in BTF motherboards, meaning you’re essentially locked into the ecosystem for as long as you use the GPU. The same isn’t true of the motherboards, which can accommodate any component, but it feels counterintuitive to pull a half measure for a cable-free build.

We’ll be bringing you more from CES 2024 as the announcements come, so be sure to stay tuned for upcoming hands-on experiences, interviews, and more.