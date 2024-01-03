CES 2024 dates, registration, and attendees

CES 2024 is nearly upon us, with January 9-12, 2024 seeing the biggest tech trade show in the world return for another year. Despite being a trade show by nature – i.e. not for the general public – the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) provides one of the biggest PC gaming news surges every year, with companies using it as a way to showcase their latest and greatest products. Whether it’s new gaming monitors, the latest CPU and GPU releases, new PC cases, or the latest gaming laptops, the show covers the lot.

We’ll be reporting from the show floor, providing the latest news as it’s announced, and getting hands-on with all the latest PC gaming products. With the likes of Acer, AMD, Asus, Intel, Google, LG, Nvidia, and Samsung in attendance, there’s going to be no shortage of big names and exciting reveals. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

CES 2024 dates

CES 2024 is taking place between January 9-12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The exact dates shift every year, in accordance with it being a mid-week event, but it general takes place in the second week of January.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is the main hub of CES, with the massive event space hosting hundreds of booths where companies get to show off their latest gear. The event also sees meetings take place across Las Vegas, with The Venetian hotel being one of the main hosts. Meanwhile, the Mandalay Bay will host all the main press conferences on the first day of the show – the official press-only day.

CES 2024 registration

You can only register for CES 2024 if you can provide proof of industry affiliation. This means working for a relevant company or within the media.

If you are eligible to apply, registration is still open but you’ll have to be quick and submit your application right now. CES is not a ticketed event, so the public cannot access it.

Worry not if you can’t register or otherwise attend as we’ll be reporting from the event, providing all the most relevant news and hands on reviews of the latest PC gaming tech announcements.

CES 2024 notable attendees

So far, the list of notable CES 2024 attendees includes; Intel, AMD, Samsung, Google, LG, Razer, Logitech, Hisense, Adobe, Qualcomm, and many more.

It’s virtually impossible to track everyone who is going to attend CES 2024, but if there is a company you wish to know more about before an official announcement is made, you can check the exhibitor portal on the CES website.

What to expect at CES 2024

CES is a show that explores tech across multiple disciplines. This is what makes the show so interesting. We’re expecting AI to play a big role, as it has in recent years, but we’re also just as likely to see some exciting developments in the gaming space as well as plenty of new consumer tech, from PCs to TVs.

Although Nvidia hasn’t been advertised as a CES 2024 exhibitor, relible hardware leaker kopite7kimi believes Nvidia will unveil its new Super graphics cards at CES, including the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4080 Super. While this may not be a full, public event, it could feature new tech or AIB partner designs.

We can also expect to see a mass of laptops based on the new Intel Core Ultra CPUs, with much-improved battery life and integrated graphics being key features of the new portables. We could also see Intel debut its new 14900KS.

As we await more official reveals from CES 2024, we’re excited at the prospect of contenders for best gaming CPU or best gaming monitors unveiled during the show.