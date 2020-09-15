Asus ROG and IKEA join forces to make gaming furniture

In a partnership no one foresaw, Asus ROG has teamed up with IKEA to create a new range of what the duo dubs “gaming furniture.” Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly what makes the line-up different from ordinary furniture just yet, but each piece will be specifically designed with the comfort and experience of gamers in mind.

It looks as though the pair are still ironing out the details of what’s to come, claiming in the press release that “about 30 products” will hit the market in February 2021. China will be the first to get its hands on the new range, with a bit of a delay for the rest of the world having to wait until October.

Many of you will be pleased to know that the range will specifically be targeting IKEA’s traditional “affordable” approach rather than the premium price tag that usually comes with the Republic of Gamers brand. But that doesn’t mean it’s set to drop the assurance of quality that ROG stands for. And let’s face it, we can probably expect a bit of RGB, too.

This isn’t the first unconventional partnership between a gaming hardware company and a designer. Earlier this year, Logitech and Herman Miller joined forces to craft “the world’s most advanced gaming chair.” Of course, this targets the other end of the market, usually costing customers four figures.

Without mention of what will be included in IKEA and ROG’s new gaming ecosystem, it’s difficult to say for certain what’s in store. We can probably expect new gaming chairs, desks (possibly even standing or motorised), and, dare I say, a footrest for the casual gamer? We’ll have to wait until next year to find out.