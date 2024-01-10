ROG NUC specs prove Asus isn’t messing around with its mini PCs

Following its takeover of Intel’s ‘Next Unit Computing’ (NUC) business last year, Asus has wasted no time in putting together a gaming spin on the mini PC design. Now, the company has unveiled what specs the ROG NUC will pack, what’s upgradeable, and how much it’ll cost.

While Mini-ITX builds naturally dominate the conversation surrounding the best mini gaming PC, the Asus ROG NUC shouldn’t be underestimated. Its specs are truly impressive, especially given its size, but this does come with a few notable caveats.

We got a first-hand look at the ROG NUC during CES 2024, and we were blown away by just how amazingly small it is, under 2.5 liters in volume. It can be used either horizontally for a console-like aesthetic, or vertical for a more classic PC look, so it should fit just about anywhere you could think to put it.

Inside this petite PC, however, are some surprisingly powerful specs, which can push all the way up to a Core Ultra 9 185H CPU (45W) and GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (115W) . It should be noted, however, the latter is the laptop model rather than a full-fledged desktop graphics card. Rounding things off is 32GB (2 x 16GB) of DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage.

ROG NUC

(RNUC14SRKU7168A0I) ROG NUC

(RNUC14SRKU9189A0I) CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU GeForce RTX 4060 GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 Storage NVMe PCIe Gen 4 NVMe PCIe Gen 4

There’s no official word on pricing or availability just yet, but you can safely expect the ROG NUC to command a hefty price and for it to arrive on store shelves later this year.

We’re live on the CES 2024 show floor, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest announcements as they come.