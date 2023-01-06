Asus reveals PC controller armed with a tiny OLED monitor

OLED is a big deal in the gaming monitor scene, but Asus is cooking up a PC controller infused with the screen tech. The flashy pad features a dinky screen on the front that’ll support custom animations, and it’ll also serve as a way to embrace its arsenal of settings.

When it comes to the best PC controllers, versatility matters. Whether your pad of choice comes with hot-swappable buttons or fancy microswitches, being able to tailor it to suit your fingers and thumbs is a huge selling point. The ROG Raikiri Pro is a peripheral that keeps that premise at its core, but that’s not going to stop us from largely gushing over its tiny display.

Revealed during CES 2023, the ROG Raikiri Pro expands upon traditional controller design with a charcuterie board of features, even if the repeatedly mentioned OLED screen is its centrepiece showstopper. Naturally, the magical little window on the front is going to serve as a perfect excuse to play with animations, but will ultimately give you more control over things like custom profiles and status indicators.

Screen aside, the ROG Raikiri Pro promises wired USB-C, 2.4GHz, and Bluetooth connectivity, so you’ll be able to easily switch between your fully-fledged gaming PC and devices like Valve’s Steam Deck. In addition, it boasts selectable step triggers that’ll help fine-tune your shots in the best FPS games, and a built-in ESS DAC that feeds the pad’s 3.5mm jack high-quality audio.

Thankfully, you won’t necessarily have to download new software to customise the ROG Raikiri Pro, as Armory Crate does all the heavy lifting in terms of remapping, layouts, and screen customisation. If you’ve already got a collection of Asus peripherals or even one of the company’s best gaming laptop contenders, you’ll already be familiar with the app, even if the controller tab is entirely new.

We’re still waiting on a ROG Raikiri Pro release date, but Asus says it should show up at some point in Q1 2023. Hopefully, that means it’s actually just around the corner, and we can’t wait for someone to get Doom running on that little OLED window.