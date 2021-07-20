Back 4 Blood confirms PC features like DLSS ahead of the open beta

Back 4 Blood – a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead made by the same team responsible for the original – is due to launch in October, and an open beta is due to launch very soon. Today, the devs have launched a new trailer detailing some of the game’s PC features ahead of that beta, including Nvidia’s fps-boosting DLSS tech.

Back 4 Blood will feature DLSS at launch, alongside support for uncapped frame rates, ultrawide monitors, multiple monitors, and a bevy of graphical options including an FOV slider. And just in case you forgot, the trailer once again confirms that we’re getting cross-play, so you can squad up with your console pals, too.

The Back 4 Blood open beta runs from August 12 through August 16. A closed beta (which the devs are referring to as an ‘early access open beta’) will be available from August 5 through August 9. You can get into the early beta by signing up for an invite at the official site, or by pre-ordering the game.

Check out the trailer below.

And if you missed the few frames in which it appears, here’s that settings menu.

The Back 4 Blood release date is coming up fast, and you can hit that link for further details ahead of release.