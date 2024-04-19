Back 4 Blood took the poison chalice with both hands. In one sense, it was a superb idea, picking up where Valve left off and revitalizing the experience of one of the best-loved PC games in history. We all miss Left 4 Dead, and if the company behind Half-Life and Counter-Strike 2 isn’t going to keep it alive, well, that’s the perfect missed opportunity for a studio like Turtle Rock to capitalize on. On the contrary, as soon as you invite comparisons to Left 4 Dead, you’re setting some pretty high expectations. In the last four years, Back 4 Blood has been through a variety of ups and downs. Nevertheless, it’s surging on Steam right now and enjoying a reappraisal from recent players. And if you want to try it yourself, it’s 90% off.

At the very least, Back 4 Blood deserves that you give it a try. A co-op FPS game in the full spirit of the Valve-owned Left 4 Dead, if you play it with friends, and give it a little wiggle room – try not to compare every aspect to L4D – there’s a lot of enjoyment to be found in Turtle Rock’s standalone zombie debut. With a sudden influx of players, it seems a lot more people are discovering Back 4 Blood’s better side.

On Monday April 15, the Back 4 Blood concurrent player count on Steam peaked at around 3,300. In the last 24 hours, it’s jumped as high as 15,865. At the same time, the game’s Steam rating, based on recent player reviews, is now a respectable ‘mostly positive’ – 77% of recent Back 4 Blood players have left responses that recommend the game to others.

The influx of new fans is almost certainly the result of an inviting Steam sale, which knocks Back 4 Blood to an all-time low of £4.99 / $5.99. If you want to get it for yourself, just go here.

