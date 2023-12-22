Astarion and friends meet Santa in this Baldur’s Gate 3 animation

Santa pays a visit to Baldur’s Gate 3 with this brilliant cartoon, which sees the NPCs stumbling across the downed gift-giver. What could possibly go wrong? Voiced by the game’s cast, this is your chance to find out just what Astarion, Karlach and friends have on their Christmas lists.

Father Christmas is bringing gifts to Baldur’s Gate 3 but he’s run into trouble and only this RPG game’s NPCs can save the day. I’m kidding, of course, BG3’s NPCs are such a wonderful, motley bunch that chaos is bound to ensue.

Penned by one of Larian Studios’ senior writers, animated by Mashable and voiced by the game’s actual cast, this officially-approved animation is a wonderful seasonal treat.

Be warned, Astarion still has his potty mouth so if you might not want to play this one at work. And its ending is.. well, let’s just say it’s also not the kind of thing you want to show your children on Christmas Eve.

But it’s still a thing of beauty. I’m not going to spoil it for you but it’s ridiculously funny and absolutely nails the feel of the characters. Astarion is as acerbic as ever and Karlach is, well, she’s just Karlach.

There’s plenty of attention to detail and a cheeky easter egg or two. So when everyone’s piling onto a snowdrift, Karlach, with her Infernal Engine running hot, just starts melting the snow.

It’s the latest in a series of Larian-approved animations which, so far, have been cropping up every three months or so. I’d pay good money for a whole series of these silly stories and, going by some of the responses to the original tweet, so would half the BG3 playing public.

