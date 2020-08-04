Baldur’s Gate 3 delayed out of August

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been delayed. The Early Access launch of Larian’s next big RPG was initially scheduled for August, but the developer left plenty of room for that date to shift, and it has indeed been pushed back. No new date has been announced just yet, but we’ll get more concrete details as part of a panel scheduled for later this month.

The new Baldur’s Gate 3 release date will be revealed as part of the ‘Panel From Hell‘ scheduled for August 18 at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST, The panel will feature Larian chief Swen Vincke alongside other members of the development team, alongside venerable host Geoff Keighley. Besides the launch date, there will be other “big news” during the event.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access for August was announced a few months ago, but Larian was careful to stick a big ol’ “maybe” on the end of that announcement, so this delay isn’t entirely unexpected. Larian has confirmed on Twitter that BG3 will still launch into Early Access, so don’t expect a surprise drop of the full game.

Regardless, we’ll know more soon (TM).

