Baldur’s Gate 3’s first-ever Steam sale is live for a limited time

Baldur’s Gate 3, winner of numerous GOTY awards and one of the most acclaimed PC games of all time, has just received its first-ever post-launch discount on Steam. Larian’s beloved turn-based RPG became something of an instant classic at its 1.0 launch back in August, in no small part thanks to the viral bear sex, but we also mustn’t forget its wonderfully strange cast and almost uniquely ambitious choice-and-consequence-driven adventuring.

The Steam Winter Sale 2023 has just launched, and one of the standout sales in the mix is a 10% discount on Baldur’s Gate 3, taking the price down to $53.99 / £44.99. You’ll need to act fairly quickly, though, as the seasonal sale is set to run from today, December 21, through to January 4, giving you just two weeks to grab one of the best RPGs of all time for cheap.

PCGN staffer Paul Kelly’s 9/10 Baldur’s Gate 3 review was positively glowing, saying its “world is beautiful, layered, and complex, and challenges you to attack it how you want. The story is compelling, giving your decisions a weight rarely seen in games of this scope. It is a marvel, and easily one of the best RPGs ever made.” Who wouldn’t want to take it for a spin after reading all that?

If, however, the price is still a little steep for your taste, you can check out a few of our recommended free PC games to keep you busy during the holidays. We also keep a regularly updated list of the best new PC games from the past several months.

