New FPS game beats CSGO and Starfield to become Steam’s top seller

Battlefield-inspired shooter BattleBit has been out less than a day, but has already dislodged CSGO and Starfield to become the best-selling game on Steam.

New Steam top seller is BattleBit: A low-poly, blocky soldier in a hat and goggles stands in front of a battlefield in multiplayer FPS game BattleBit

Published:

BattleBit Remastered

Move over, CSGO. Get out of the way, Starfield. A new Battlefield-style multiplayer FPS game, BattleBit, has already become the top-selling game on Steam after less than a day on release. Launching onto Valve’s storefront on June 15, BattleBit combines PS1-style, low-poly graphics with 254-player lobbies, creating a unique brand of mass-destructive shooter action, and it’s a massive, massive hit. Counter-Strike and Call of Duty be darned. The PC has a new multiplayer FPS champion.

As of this writing, less than 24 hours since the early access version of BattleBit went live, the big-scale war game is already ahead of CSGO, Starfield, CoD Modern Warfare 2, and even the Steam Deck at the very peak of Steam’s top-seller list.

In its first day, it’s already hit a peak of 31,394 players, above The Sims 4, Left 4 Dead 2, Elden Ring, and Hunt Showdown. Collaborative developers The Liquid Horse, Vilaskis, and SgtOkiDoki clearly have a hit on their hands, and if you haven’t tried BattleBit already, this is surely the time to get started.

New Steam top seller is BattleBit: A chart showing that BattleBit is the top-selling game on Steam above CSGO and Starfield

As well as 254-player lobbies, BattleBit boasts a fully destructible environment, 18 maps, 44 weapons with customizations and upgrades, a dynamic day-and-night cycle, and an old-school class system that lets you choose between assault, recon, medic, support, and engineer.

With its low-poly visuals, the developers say BattleBit is “exhaustively optimized” for the highest possible frames-per-second, so even if your gaming rig isn’t top of the line, you can jump in and start blasting.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s worth remembering that CSGO is free-to-play, and it’s sat at the top of the Valve chart for months and months, especially after an explosion of players since the reveal of Counter-Strike 2. The fact BattleBit has beat it is a huge achievement. You can pick up the new multiplayer FPS champ on Steam right here.

Alternatively, try some of the other best multiplayer games, to have a blast with your buddies. Or you can sample the very best war games on PC.

Previously of Edge, Vice, and Polygon, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022. He does everything news, especially Fallout, Half-Life, and Counter-Strike 2.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.