Ex Battlefield director doesn’t have “anything positive” to say for EA

Former Battlefield lead Marcus Lehto doesn't have "anything positive" to say about EA after it shuttered his entire development team.

Battlefield game director Marcus Lehto doesn’t have “anything positive” to say about EA after departing from the publisher’s Ridgeline Games earlier this year. Also known for being a co-creator of the original Halo while at Bungie, Lehto left EA and Ridgeline just as EA announced it was gutting 5% of its workforce alongside the full closure of the studio.

Ridgeline Games was formally revealed in 2022, with Lehto set to lead the development of a single-player Battlefield game following Battlefield 2042, with fellow EA studio Ripple Effect working on a bigger Battlefield project. Lehto left EA and the FPS game earlier this year, right as EA laid off 5% of its workforce, or around 670 people.

These layoffs also resulted in the closure of Ridgeline Games, with the single-player Battlefield experience moving over to Criterion. After saying he left EA “on my own accord” back in February 2024, Lehto has now released another short statement on his departure.

“Not been saying much here since I don’t have anything positive to say about EA, my recent departure, and how so many, including my team, are suffering due to the industry sweeping layoffs,” Lehto says.

This follows another statement from February when Lehto said he was “Gut punched to see EA lay off my team. So many very talented devs who were incredibly valuable to the Battlefield franchise.”

After Battlefield 2042, EA was looking to reinvigorate its multiplayer FPS series, with Ridgeline’s single-player experience and the full Battlefield from Ripple Effect. Multiple EA mobile games will cease active development alongside the in-development Star Wars FPS alongside the layoffs – which was rumored to be based on The Mandalorian.

