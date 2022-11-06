Battlefield 2042 player count destroyed by 50k Battlefield 1 players

Since its release last year the Battlefield 2042 player count, like that of a few other recent multiplayer games, has struggled to stay afloat on Steam. As our Battlefield 2042 review stipulates, the massive shooter just doesn’t have the support it needs, and it always feels like something’s come loose from inside the game’s engine, bringing the Battlefield car to a standstill.

Well, now the FPS game has been overtaken by its own predecessors on Steam, as the low Battlefield 2042 player count has been eclipsed by previous shooters in the series. None of this is to say the likes of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V will stay miles above the Battlefield 2042 player count, or that there aren’t other factors at play here, but it’s intriguing nonetheless.

For the last three or so months, the Battlefield 2042 player count on Steam has sat comfortably around 5,000 players. Battlefield 1 has been about the same, but since November 1 the number of players has skyrocketed to over 50,000 players in the game at one time. This more than likely is underpinned by the current Steam sale for the game, which sees it at a whopping 88% off, but the concurrent players are still impressive, as noted by Emopulse (via VGC).

Since the Battlefield 1 sale is ending soon it’s unclear for how long it will absolutely eclipse the Battlefield 2042 player count stats on Steam. It’s no secret that Battlefield 2042 has been struggling, EA has even announced that Specialists will be integrated into classic Classes from previous games in the series, seemingly in an attempt to reinvigorate players of previous games with a system they remember.

As mentioned, the Battlefield 2042 player count has also been beaten out by Battlefield V, which has had around 15,000 concurrent players on Steam for the last few months, despite releasing on the platform in 2020. It just goes to show that the Battlefield 2042 player count on Steam has less to do with a natural decline in concurrent players since release, and more to do with player reception to the game itself.

Battlefield 2042 update 2.2 is live right now and includes persistent Portal servers for premium battle pass owners, as well as the rework to the Orbital map.