Battlefield seems pretty removed from its glory days as one of the best online FPS series right now. Recent entries like Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 5, though still a good enough time in their own right, failed to match the highs of what came before. Fortunately, those older entries still exist, are cheaper to pick up than ever before, and, in the case of 2011’s Battlefield 3, feature a fantastic single-player campaign well worth revisiting or playing for the first time. Considering that the game is currently available on Steam for just $1.99 USD, it isn’t much of an investment to check it out for yourself.

Battlefield 3 is not only a great multiplayer game, but its campaign is often overlooked next to other celebrated FPS story modes. Owing as much to TV series like Generation Kill as it does to the adrenaline soaked campaigns of the Call of Duty series, Battlefield 3 manages to combine military intrigue and a relatively grounded look at modern warfare with thrilling set pieces and dynamic firefights.

DICE has often struggled to translate the excitement of its multiplayer design into worthwhile single-player modes, but it pulled off just that in Battlefield 3. At 95% off the usual price for its Premium Edition, now’s as good a time as any to give it a look.

Battlefield 3 isn’t the only Electronic Arts game currently discounted on Steam. The publisher is hosting a Lunar New Year sale on the platform that includes low prices on everything from the Battlefield and Need for Speed series to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Immortals of Aveum, The Sims 4, and more.

Grab Battlefield 3 on Steam right here before the sale ends.

