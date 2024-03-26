Diablo 4 meets Darkest Dungeon in new Steam horror RPG game, out now

Sometimes, in order to appreciate a game, you have to get past its name. This is most definitely the case with the recently launched BattleJuice Alchemist, which follows a path laid out by games with titles like, say, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Triangle Strategy, or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Still, BattleJuice Alchemist overcomes the hurdle its name puts in front of it with only a quick look at its attention grabbing, smoothie style blend of Diablo 4’s combat and exploration with a cartoony visual style and tone that calls both Darkest Dungeon and Borderlands 3 to mind.

BattleJuice Alchemist, out now on Steam Early Access, looks to be a pretty unique take on the RPG game genre. As Juice, the alchemist character who lends his name to the game’s title, players journey through a fictionalized New England past filled with demons to be hunted down.

This is done through both isometric and more intimate fights that the game’s Steam description calls “bullet-time close combat.” When not battling monsters, Juice collects and crafts flasks, which work as his skillset, and these can be arranged for combat in a system that resembles a deck building game. There’s also ritual magic used to make Juice more powerful, a home base to build and use as defence, and a story that unfolds through quests.

BattleJuice Alchemist is out in Early Access on Steam now and is 20% off ($15.99 / £13.40) until April 4. You can grab a copy right here.

