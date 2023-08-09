Best back to school laptop deals 2023

The best back to school laptop deals present an ideal opportunity for you to grab a new laptop at a great price. Whether you’re a student who needs a laptop for sneaky mid-lecture play sessions (er, we mean, to keep up with your studies) or someone who just likes to take advantage of a good bargain, it’s the perfect time to get shopping.

The best gaming laptops are never going to be super cheap, but at this time of year, you might find them with a price tag closer to those on our budget gaming laptops list (if you’re lucky). We’ve scoured through the back to school sales on top, trusted retailers to gather all the best bargains together in one place for laptops and laptop accessories.

Here are the best back to school laptop deals:

Back to school laptop deals

Here are the best bargains we’ve been able to find on laptops themselves.

Back to school laptop accessory deals

Already got a laptop, but in need of a few bells and whistles? Check out these offers:

For more help choosing the right laptop, check out our lists of the best Razer laptops and the best Asus laptops for our top recommendations.