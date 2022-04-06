Get MMO Black Desert free (to keep) on Steam

You can now get Black Desert free on Steam. The long-running MMO isn’t going free-to-play yet – at least, not for English-speaking players – but a new limited-time offer will allow you to pick up a copy of Black Desert to keep. You’ve got a week to claim the offer, so if you’re looking for a new online game to jump into, you’ll need to hurry.

Head to Steam if you’d like to take advantage of the promotion. You’ll ‘purchase’ Black Desert at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library forever, just as with any game you’d purchase with actual money. The promotion lasts until Wednesday, April 13 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, though there are apparently a limited number of copies to be given away.

Black Desert launched in North America and Europe in 2016, and has proven to be one of the more enduring MMORPGs of its era – a long-standing alternative to the likes of World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. Even if you haven’t played Black Desert yourself, you’ve probably seen some of the gorgeous results from its outstanding character creator.

Black Desert got some major class tweaks earlier this year, and the game continues to involve.

