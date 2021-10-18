Best PC gaming deals at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is on the horizon, and retailers are already gearing up for the big day. If you’re savvy with sales, though, you’ll know Best Buy already has a bounty of bargains and deals, especially when it comes to gaming PC accessories and peripherals. However, just like physically rummaging through the sales, pinpointing the best deals online is somewhat of a chore, so we’re here to help steer you towards all the best savings Best Buy has to offer.

Best Buy’s annual festivities haven’t kicked off just yet, but you’ll be able to find great deals on the tech trader’s online site. If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, you’ll be pleased to know that there are already various discounted screens available from HP, LG, Samsung, and Asus.

Naturally, not everyone’s looking to completely overhaul their gaming setup during the holidays. So, if it’s just a new gaming keyboard or mouse you’re after, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Best Buy’s Razer, HyperX, Logitech, and Corsair offers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday, 2021:

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday kicks off on November 28, swiftly followed by Cyber Monday on November 29. While the big event will feature a large selection of deals, you’ll also be able to grab bargains throughout November and in the coming months.

How to find Best Buy Black Friday deals

We'll be sure to share Best Buy's biggest Black Friday discounts with you right here.

Looking to enhance your console setup? Our friends at The Loadout can hook you up with all the best console gaming discounts. Planning on gaming away from your desk? Be sure to head over to Pocket Tactics for the best Nintendo Switch deals, controllers, headphones, micro SD cards, and any other portable accessories.

Best Buy gaming keyboard deals

With gaming PC accessories, Best Buy covers a lot of ground, especially when it comes to the best gaming keyboards. At the moment, you can grab Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard for $179.99, saving $50. Featuring Chroma RGB lighting, tactile mechanical switches, and the option of 2.5Ghz, Bluetooth or USB-C connectivity, this keyboard is perfect for anyone looking for something with both style and functionality.

Of course, if you’d rather cut the cord while freeing up some desk space, there’s also the Razer BlackWidow V3 Hyperspeed, a 65% wireless alternative that currently has $10 off at $189.99.

Best Buy gaming mouse deals

Need a reliable rodent to pair with your new keyboard? Best Buy also stocks some of the best gaming mouse options on the market, including the Razer Basilisk V2, which currently has $30 off. The lightweight mouse comes packed with optical switches, a Focus+ 20K optical sensor, and customisable scroll wheel resistance, making its current price of $49.99 an absolute steal.

Providing you’re planning on diving into the best MMO games, there’s also the Razer Naga Trinity, a mouse with interchangeable side plates that supports up to 16 buttons, that’s currently down to $80.99.

Best Buy gaming monitor deals

Peripheral upgrades can do wonders for your set-up, but with games supporting higher resolutions than ever, you might find you’d benefit from a gaming monitor upgrade. Ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy already has some spectacular deals on screens, including $110 off HP’s 27-inch Omen gaming monitor. HP’s UHD display is perfect for gamers looking to dive into the world of 4K PC gaming, and with G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, you’ll be able to make the most of your AMD or Nvidia RTX graphics card.

Not everyone’s ready to take the plunge into ultra HD gaming, so providing you’re looking for a more subtle upgrade, Best Buy also has a bunch of 1080p bargains. At $199.99 with $60 off, Lenovo’s G25 monitor is a fierce full HD contender, and it also has a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, making it a natural choice for anyone that prefers to boost fps over resolution. The screen’s bezel is also ridiculously thin, meaning the Lenovo G25 isn’t just functional; it’s also a head-turner.

Best Buy gaming headset deals

So, we’ve covered the gaming PC sights, but what about the sounds? Well, Best Buy also has some of the best gaming headsets, and a bunch of great prices to boot. When it comes to cheap and cheerful gaming cans, Razer’s Kraken X headset is a heavy hitter that doesn’t compromise, and an $11 discount brings it down to a remarkable $38.99. The Kraken X might not be the flashiest set out there, but with 7.1 surround sound support and custom-tuned 40mm drivers, it’s hard to find better value for money.

On the premium side of things, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a wireless gaming headset that boasts a lossless 2.4GHz connection, a ‘ClearCast’ bidirectional microphone, and a DTS surround sound, making it perfect for competitive FPS games. Best of all, it currently has a $15 reduction, bringing its price down to $134.99.

Best Buy gaming SSD deals

Upgrading your gaming desk setup is all fine and well, but you might find your rig also needs reconfiguring, especially since more and more PC games are relying on things like new gaming SSD tech. Thankfully, Best Buy has some great SSD discounts, so you won’t have to worry about load screens for much longer. If you’re looking for ultra-fast storage, you’ll be able to save on a range of different drives, including Western Digital’s WD_BLACK SN850, a 1TB NVMe gaming SSD that’s currently down from $229.99 to $164.99.

NVMe tech is undeniably extraordinary, but not every gaming motherboard supports the new drive standard. Luckily, SATA SSD alternatives are still widely available, meaning you’ll still be able to upgrade your crusty old hard drive. Samsung’s 1TB 2.5 SATA SSD is a perfect option for anything looking for a quick storage fixer up, and with $35 off at $134.99, it’s also an affordable investment.

