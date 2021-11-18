Save 38% on this ultra-immersive curved Sceptre monitor today

If you’re planning to upgrade your PC gaming setup, then this is the best time of year to do it. With early Black Friday deals already live on many websites, some of the most expensive pieces of kit are now available with substantial discounts and we wanted to bring your attention to one early Black Friday deal in particular: the Sceptre 30-inch curved gaming monitor, which is now down to $309.97 on Amazon, saving you a huge $190.02.

Its 21:9 UltraWide curved screen can help you to feel more deeply immersed in the worlds of your favourite games, as you’re able to surround yourself in high-definition detail. The design has been made to accurately reflect the contours of a human eye, giving an experience that a standard flat monitor just can’t deliver. Huge open-world games like Skyrim are best enjoyed when you can feel completely absorbed in the world, and with a curved display like this one, it’s a whole new way to play.

This Sceptre gaming monitor boasts refresh rates of up to 200Hz, which gives you a really smooth transition between frames. If you’re someone who plays competitive online games like League of Legends or Fortnite, the difference will likely be night and day. You’ll be able to see (and respond to) the on-screen action more easily. Its 1m response time means that it can eliminate ghosting, and can piece together action-packed scenery more accurately.

The right monitor can have an enormous impact on the quality of your gaming sessions. Ever struggled with a game during a particularly dark-lit scene? Well, this monitor’s high dynamic range enhances the contrast ratio, illuminating colours up to 50% brighter than SDR, making it much easier to see dark and sombre tones with complete clarity.

We’re not sure how long this deal is going to run for, but Black Friday deals tend to be very short-lived, so don’t miss your chance to snatch up this terrific offer. Check out our Black Friday gaming monitor deals post to find more bargains just like this one.