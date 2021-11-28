Take control with a Logitech wireless gaming mouse at 40% off this Cyber Monday

Woop, woop. You’re on fire. You’ve been playing PUBG for hours, riding around on the new mountain bikes. “Bang, bang, losers,” you shout, “I am the king of PUBG now.” You’ll be at the top of those leader boards before you know it. Surely no other player in history has ever had such a perfect streak? This is the greatest moment of your life. Nothing can go wrong and your brain is giving you more endorphins than you know what to do with. All of a sudden, your mouse freezes and you lose all control. No. NO. The other players dive on you like vultures on a dying buffalo. The dream is dead. Does that sound familiar? If so, maybe it’s time to invest in a new wireless gaming mouse – and with 40% off the Logitech G305 Lightspeed mouse this Cyber Monday, there’s no time like the present.

So why’s it called ‘Lightspeed’? Well, it gives you a lag-free gaming experience with a super fast 1ms report rate for competition-level performance. You’ll have complete control while you’re playing and as it’s wireless, you can enjoy an unrestricted range of movement. Plus, its next generation HERO Sensor delivers up to 10 times the power efficiency of previous generations of Logitech gaming mice. This sensor gives you 400IPS precision and 12,000DPI sensitivity.

If you’re someone who enjoys really long gaming sessions, you’ll be happy to know that it has a fantastic battery life. Care to guess how many hours of continuous gameplay it can manage? 35? Nah. 75? Nope. 150? Still way off. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse can actually manage a good 250 hours of continuous gameplay without diminishing its fantastic 1ms report rate. You want more than 250 hours? Well, all you need to do is switch the mouse over to endurance mode and now it can last nine months on a single AA battery, though it does reduce the mouse to an 8ms report rate.

If one of your loved ones is a PC gamer, then you could nab this beauty as a Christmas present for them. They’re likely to appreciate this addition to their gaming setup. Equally, this could be a great opportunity to treat yourself, as it’s such a steal at $29.99.

Want to make sure it’ll look right alongside the rest of your equipment? Well, don’t worry. It comes in a variety of colours, so you can get whichever one looks best for you. Here are all the available colours

No matter which model you order, you should receive the rodent in time for the holidays, but Mint and Black will ship the fastest as they’re in the warehouse and ready to go. You can even subscribe to Amazon Prime or use the 30-day free trial to get them delivered even faster.

If you want to take a look at some of the other discounts this Cyber Monday, take a look at our Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals guide. We’ve gathered together all the best deals in one place.