Get 40% off the Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard this Cyber Monday

Clickety-clack, clickety-clack – the sound of typing on a mechanical gaming keyboard is as satisfying as footsteps in deep, undisturbed snow. That recognisably loud click isn’t just meant to be pleasing to the ears: mechanical keyboards are much more reactive than their membrane counterparts. If you’ve been toying with the idea of treating yourself to an upgrade, then the Razer Ornata Chroma mechanical gaming keyboard is now just $59.99 on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

The Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard boasts some pretty impressive features. As a hybrid mechanical keyboard, it uses high-performance mecha-membrane switches that manage to provide all the same tactile feedback that you get from a fully mechanical keyboard, while maintaining the soft-cushioned comfort feeling of membrane switches. It’s a very durable piece of hardware, and has been designed to support up to 80 million key presses.

It’s clear that comfort was a key consideration when this keyboard was designed. Not only does it have an built-in ergonomic wrist rest made of soft leatherette to stop your wrists from getting uncomfortable when you play for extended periods of time, but it also has fully programmable macro support, which enables you to remap all keys and keypress combinations for executing your own complex commands with a single key press.

If there’s a gamer in your life and you’re planning to get them a discounted present during the Cyber Monday sales (and there’s no shame in that, it’s the thought that counts, not the cost), then this could be a fantastic choice. You’d be significantly enhancing their gaming quality of life. It also just looks really cool. Who doesn’t love customisable chroma RGB lighting?

As this deal is a part of Cyber Monday, it may not run for very long, so if you want to grab this mechanical gaming keyboard at 40% off, we recommend that you act quickly. If you want to find more bargains like this one, check out our Cyber Monday keyboard deals guide.