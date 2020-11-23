‘Black Friday’ is one of those phrases that sends shivers down your spine – in a good way – thinking of all the savings that could be had. True to its nature, the best Black Friday deals we’ve covered include some of the lowest prices we’ve seen across gaming headsets, monitors, SSDs, and more. Of course, if you’re here to peruse the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, then you’ve come to the right place.

Why exactly should you go for a gaming keyboard over the standard beige rectangle dossed around the workplace, you might ask? After all, there are plenty of cheap options that register a keystroke, right? Well, everyday keyboards can usually only handle an average of two inputs at once, which could be quite problematic when you’re wanting to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge out of your enemy’s way, throw a grenade, and swap weapons in quick succession.

The benefits don’t end there either, as gaming keyboards often come with faster response times, comfortable wrist rests, macro keys, media buttons, RGB lighting, a choice of different kinds of switches, and plenty more goodies, too.

New Black Friday gaming keyboard deals are being added all the time, so be sure to check back in for the latest and greatest at a discount. Given that gaming hardware is no stranger to stock issues this year, it might be an idea to subscribe to Amazon Prime, though, as it’ll help you skip the queues with access to new deals 30 minutes early.

Razer BlackWidow Elite $169.99 $84.99

When buying the best gaming keyboard, we all want different things. Some of you might crave the feel of a mechanical switch, while others are in it for programmable keys. And some of you simply want to brighten your day with RGB lighting.

The Razer BlackWidow Elite has all this in spades, not to mention dedicated media keys and a comfortable wrist rest for $84.99 on Amazon US – that’s 50% ($85) off thanks to Black Friday. Those over on Amazon UK can shave 33% (£65) off the Razer Huntsman Elite instead, netting you speedy opto-mechanical switches and RGB lighting around the rim of the keyboard for £134.99.

If these options don’t suit you, then perhaps these Black Friday gaming keyboard deals will: