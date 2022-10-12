Best Black Friday gaming mouse deals in 2023

Are you ready to put the cheese in the trap so that you can catch the best Black Friday gaming mouse deals this year? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be keeping keeping our eyes peeled and updating this guide, making sure you can find all the most appealing deals in one place.

So, anyway, what separates a gaming mouse from your everyday office clicker? After all, if you’ve already broken free from the confines of a trackpad, what more could you possibly need? Well, for a start, they can give you the edge in Valorant or CS2 with better sensors and adjustable DPI, or extra buttons that’ll enhance the best PC MMOs. You could even cut the cord and opt for wireless connectivity, as 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth now feature minimal latency.

Since these features can often come at a premium price, Black Friday is the ideal time for you to upgrade to the best gaming mouse. With the likes of Corsair, Roccat, and HyperX likely to get in on the Black Friday festivities, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving, and it marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. It’s usually held in brick-and-mortar businesses, that offer discounted products and even open much earlier than usual, sometimes at midnight. Online retailers are now even more generous, and we’ll be rounding up as many as we think are worth buying in this hub throughout November.

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday, which is more focused on tech and digital deals. The four days from Black Friday to Cyber Monday are often the busiest days in the year for retailers, with new deals going live throughout the weekend.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday 2023 is taking place on Friday, November 24. Some deals may go live earlier, and some retailers may save their discounts for 27 November when Cyber Monday arrives.

What are the best Black Friday deals?

If your number one priority is grabbing a discount mouse during Black Friday, then make sure you come back to this page, where we’ll be showcasing the best deals we can find.

There are currently no Black Friday gaming mouse deals live, but we’ll update this page as soon as any are announced. Last year, we were treated to discounts on the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series, Logitech G604 Lightspeed, Razer Deathadder Essential, and many more.

If you want to find something else too, our Best Black Friday deals hub will showcase a variety of bargains and direct you toward our other product-specific deals pages.